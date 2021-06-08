Mongolian voters who were not able to come to polling stations in person were casting their votes in the upcoming presidential election through mobile ballot boxes.

The country’s General Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There are a total of 25,619 registered voters, who are eligible for mobile voting, and 7,000 of them are people who are staying under compulsory isolation at home or hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the mobile voting began at 9:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), and will end at 8:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), and election officers accompanied by observers and police officers were carrying sealed mobile ballot boxes to the places of residency of the voters, said the commission.

According to the commission, about 2.15 million out of the total 3.3million populations are eligible to vote in the presidential election to be held on Wednesday.

Three candidates, namely Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party; Sodnomzundui Erdene, former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party; and Dangaasuren Enkhbat, a former legislator, are running for president.

Enkhbat is the candidate from the political alliance the Right Person Electorate Coalition.

