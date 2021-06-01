Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu has declared his intention to contest for president in 2023.

Moghalu said his decision to contest again for president is driven by concern for suffering Nigerians who seek an alternative to the status quo.

The former CBN deputy governor contested the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in 2019 and lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Moghalu finished 14th on the election log with just 26,039 to Buhari’s 15.1 million votes.

Two years after the election, Moghalu said he will recontest the presidential election.

“If elected, I will run a government with a dream team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of our country. Along with strengthened, independent institutions, we will deliver results on a 4-point agenda in four years (4 by 4),” Moghalu said in a statement.

The former CBN deputy governor listed his agenda as “security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory, war against poverty: skills, jobs for our youth, and an innovation economy, accelerated education and healthcare reform, good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective, and accountable.

Moghalu did not disclose the political party on whose platform he will contest the election but said he “seek the support of all compatriots — of everyone who is tired of our present national situation. We also need the energy and support of our youth, the middle class, entrepreneurs, and our compatriots in the diaspora.”

He called on the National Assembly to pass necessary electoral reforms, including diaspora voting that will make democracy yield real dividends for Nigerians without delay.

“Our votes must count, and be counted transparently. The amendments should include a provision for diaspora Nigerians to be able to register and vote in all elections in Nigeria from abroad,” Moghalu said.

“I am only one face of a movement. A movement of silent and suffering Nigerians fed up with the insecurity, poverty, and a seemingly hopeless future for our country. A movement that has decided that Enough is Enough.

“We the Nigerian people matter. We the Nigerian people deserve better. Let’s do this. Because we can and we must.”

