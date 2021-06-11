Nigerian actress Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah in one of the scenes in EYIMOFE

Becomes first Nigerian film to get theatrical release in Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Weeks after Janus Films acquired North American rights for Nigerian feature film EYIMOFE (This is My Desire), MOOOV has sealed a distribution deal with the award-winning film for the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The theatrical release of the film is planned for 2022 spring. This is because theatres are reopening soon in Belgium and the Netherlands, where so many titles are waiting for a release.

Speaking on the acquisition, Marc Boonen, Artistic Director at MOOOV, said, “In EYIMOFE, we follow Mofe and Rosa in the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos. They lead different lives but have the same dream of building a new life in Europe. The film is a migrant story without migrants, because even though the film consists of the chapters Spain and Italy, we don’t get to see anything from either country. Therefore, Eyimofe is a carefully observed story about dreams. MOOOV is honoured to distribute in the BENELUX this refreshing full-length debut and introduce the Esiri brothers, two young and promising talents.”

It would be recalled that EYIMOFE was selected for this year’s MOOOV Film Festival in Belgium, where it won the University of Antwerp Award.

This is the first time audiences in the Netherlands and Luxembourg will be able to watch a Nigerian film in theatres. Belgium had its first Nigerian film in 2007, EZRA which was a co-production with France and shot in Rwanda. The film, about a young Sierra Leonean ex-fighter, was directed by Nigerian filmmaker Newton Aduaka.

EYIMOFE is set in Lagos and is a two-chapter film that follows the stories of Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a factory technician, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign Shores.

Fully financed in Nigeria and shot on 16mm, EYIMOFE is the first film from GDN Studios. It was directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa O. Adeyemo. Executive producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele, and Ifeoma Esiri.

For more information visit: www.gdnstudios.ng / www.eyimofe.film



Like this: Like Loading...