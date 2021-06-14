MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to commit more effort in the promotion of human rights, social justice and nation building. The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take full responsibility for Nigeria’s stability by addressing the deteriorating security situation in the country.

In a statement issued to mark June 12, its President, Fegalo Nsuke, noted that the world had moved away from an era when governments demonstrate strength on their citizens with sanctions and limitations.

Nsuke also stressed that the government should see criticisms as alternative views, which could be turned into an opportunity, rather than an attack on the people, adding: “The beauty of democracy lies in its commitment to guarantee free speech and tolerate dissenting opinions.”

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to relax all limitations on citizens’ rights including the recent ban on Twitter, which he said, was clearly a restriction on free speech.

Explaining that Nigerians strongly desire fundamental rights and freedoms, he stressed that this had been expressed at various times and in various forms, including the recent #EndSARS protests against extra-judicial killings and police brutality.

“The government should consider social reforms, restructuring of the country, address marginalization, discrimination and social imbalances. Democracy is an opportunity to build an all-inclusive system and cater to the needs of deprived ethnic nationalities like the Ogoni,” he added.

Nsuke lamented that ethnic division was increasingly threatening the unity and economic fortunes of the country and as such, the Federal Government needed to build bridges to unite all Nigerians rather than wield coercive state power.

He canvassed the adoption of peaceful methods in advancing social change, noting that Nigeria’s democratic experience was cruel with increasing threat to citizens’ fundamental freedoms, peace and security.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...