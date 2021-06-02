By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya on Wednesday named Alhaji Muazu Muhammad Kwairanga as the new Emir of Funakaye.

The confirmation of the Emir’s appointment was contained in an official communication endorsed by the state Commissioner Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo who stated that the appointment was in the exercise of the powers vested on the Governor.

Presenting the appointment letter to the new monarch at the Emir’s palace in Bajoga, Jalo charged the royal father to embrace all and sundry in the area.

Jalo said: “Aside from the three recommended nominees, many other eligible candidates from the royal family contested for the revered position but Allah has chosen Muazu Muhammad Kwairanga as the next emir of this blessed Emirate and as such I am appealing to all other contenders and the entire Funakaye Community to support and rally round the new monarch”.

He assured that Governor Inuwa Yahaya administration would continue to accord special recognition and respect to the traditional institution in view of its role in the maintenance of peace and social cohesion.

The Commissioner said the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new emir would be held at a later date.

It will be recalled that the newly appointed monarch is a younger brother to the late Emir Muhammad Kwairanga Abubakar.

Until his emergence as the new Emir, he was the Dan Maje of Funakaye.