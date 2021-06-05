…asks Imo governor to intervene

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A wife to Mr Oguchi Unachukwu, a Germany based-business man, Mrs Ijeoma Unachukwu, yesterday said that her children watched and cried as the Airforce officer, shot their father in his car on his forehead at the Imo Airport, Air Force checkpoint and he bled till he died.

She disclosed this in Owerri while narrating how her husband was killed in a petition letter addressed to Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma, through her lawyer, Akponye Ihediohanma.

The petition was tagged: “Urgent and critical complain request for your personal and direct intervention of unlawful shooting and gruesome killing of Germany based Mr Oguchi Unachukwu by security agents at the Airforce checkpoint, Owerri Airport.”

Mrs Unachukwu said that her late husband met his untimely death after he had been cleared and pass by three other military checkpoints before the Imo Air Force checkpoint that took his life.

According to Mrs Unachukwu’s lawyer “That our client’s husband, Mr Oguchi Unachukwu was shockingly brazenly and willfully murdered by security agents believed to be of the Air Force security base or checkpoint at the Owerri international Cargo Airport, while going to the airport with his family to catch a flight to Lagos at about 08:40 am on the 31st day of May 2021 en route to his base in Germany through Lagos.

“That on the 31st of May, 2021 be drove to the airport but unfortunately he was shot directly on his forehead by a trigger happy Air Force personnel at the airport checkpoint in an unprovoked execution-style in front of his innocent little children and wife.

“Again, before getting to the airport checkpoint, our client with the family met and passed over 3 other military and police checkpoints where he calmly identified himself and explained his going to the Airport to catch a flight on his way to Germany that day and on each occasion, he was given a pass.”

She pointed out that, “When they got to the airport checkpoint of the Air Force, our client stopped for a check and cleared his car only for the Air Force personnel to open fire on him in front of his children and he fell to the bullets that hit his forehead.”

“We are in total shock at the brutal murder of her husband and the nightmare and everlasting torment, torture and trauma this will bring to her and the innocent children who watched the shooting to death of their unarmed father. Our client’s children have now become fatherless while our client is now a widow.”

She, however, called on the governor, “Your personal intervention will certainly help in showing empathy to the family and help stop this unfortunate situation particularly now that the police are complaining about losing their men to the same trigger happy Air Force personnel.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

