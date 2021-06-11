President Muhammadu BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is not doing badly in terms of insecurity and other areas of governance in the country.

Buhari who stated this during a live interview Nigerian Television Authority(NTA) on Friday also frowned at those who accused him of pampering bandits and terrorists in the North while going hard on the Southern part of the country.

According to Buhari: “Well, I want Nigerians to be fair to this administration.

“They should reflect seriously on the time we came in especially as far as the North East and the South-South is concerned.

“Where we are now, resources, how much we are producing. The previous administration before me was producing 2.1 million per day at 100 American dollars per barrel.

“When we came in, militants in the South-South were unleashed on this administration and production went down to half a million barrels per day and then in the market, oil price collapsed.

“I will like Nigerians to reflect on these in terms of resources in time and I believe that we have not done very badly.”

