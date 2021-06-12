Air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Genu town in Niger State over the weekend, has left many terrorists who were fleeing in a convoy, dead including wedding guests.

Cows were also not left out as some of them were killed in the air strike.

In a renewed onslaught against insurgents in the northern part of Nigerians, NAF scrambled their alpha fighter jet from a military base in Katsina and bombarded the insurgents’ settlement.

Some of the bombs rained down by the fighter jet got into a wedding party in Argida village leaving some of the guests with injuries.

NAF Director of Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said that the airstrikes at the axis were very successful.

“We have no information on any civilian casualty. Our mission is against armed bandits in that Genu axis, after we got intelligence on bad elements planning to terrorize the people”, he told PR Nigeria.

