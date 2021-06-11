.

By Evelyn Usman

The Armed Forces Retirement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, held a Jumat prayer to mark the commencement of the Passing out Ceremony for retiring military personnel, today.

The retirees, comprising those from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce , underwent a six–month training on capacity building and skill empowerment to acquaint them with vocational skills that would enhance meaningful post service life.

Briefing journalists at the end of the jumat prayer, the Commandant, NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris, said the essence of the prayer was to appreciate God for seeing the trainees through the six months training period He said, “They have been here since January and will depart by next weekend.

It is only proper that we submit to the Almighty for His grace , for watching over us while we carry on with the capacity building and skill empowerment.” So far, we have minimal casualty , as only one or two persons have passed away. We didn’t have much of injury or accident“ Symbolically, the jumat prayer marks the commencement of the Passing out Ceremony of the Course 1/2021. So being Friday, we start with Islamic prayers and on Sunday, we will have our Christian brothers do the same in their various churches.”

“Since they are going home to their families, and to an unknown environment , they need God’s guardian and protection”.

He advised that the retiring personnel should be supported by everyone, in order to facilitate their reintegration into the society.

According to the Commandant, “ Whether as leaders, or aspart of the society, we should support them in their new ways of life, because they are going to a differentenvironment , away from what they are used to .Therefore, we are supposed to guide and support them”. NAFRC Imam, Major Isa Yakub Birchi, in his sermon, enjoined the retiring personnel to forgive whoever offended them as instructed by Prophet Muhammad(S.A.W) He said, “This is their second gathering together ,since they joined the service.

So, as they depart, they may not see each other again. Therefore, they should forgive whoever has offended them . That is the essence of the gathering “.

Like this: Like Loading...