News

NAFRC Holds Jumat Prayer For Retiring Military Personnel

By
0
Views: Visits 4

.

By Evelyn Usman

The Armed Forces Retirement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, held a Jumat prayer to mark the commencement of the Passing out Ceremony for retiring military personnel, today.

The retirees, comprising those from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce , underwent a  six–month training on capacity building and skill empowerment to acquaint them  with vocational skills that would enhance meaningful post service life.

Briefing journalists at the end of the jumat prayer, the Commandant, NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris, said  the  essence of the prayer was to appreciate God for seeing the trainees through the six months training period He said, “They have been here  since  January  and will  depart by next weekend. 

 It is only proper that we submit to the Almighty for His grace , for  watching over us while we carry on with the capacity building and skill empowerment.” So far,  we have minimal casualty , as only one or two persons have passed away. We didn’t have much of injury or accident“ Symbolically, the jumat prayer  marks  the commencement of the Passing out Ceremony  of the Course 1/2021. So being Friday, we start with Islamic prayers and on Sunday, we will  have our Christian brothers do the same in  their various churches.”

“Since  they are going home to their families, and to an unknown environment , they  need God’s guardian and protection”.

He advised that the retiring personnel should be supported by everyone, in order to facilitate their reintegration into the society.

According to the Commandant, “ Whether as leaders, or aspart of  the society, we should  support them in their new ways of life, because they are going  to a differentenvironment ,  away from  what they are used to .Therefore, we  are supposed to guide and support them”. NAFRC Imam,  Major Isa Yakub Birchi, in his sermon, enjoined the retiring personnel to forgive whoever offended them  as instructed by Prophet Muhammad(S.A.W) He said, “This is their second gathering  together ,since they joined the service.  

So, as they depart,  they may not see each other again. Therefore, they should forgive whoever has offended them .  That is the essence of the gathering “.

Emaimo Bags Most Outstanding Rector Award

Previous article

June 12: N’Delta Group Disassociates Self From Planned Nationwide Protest

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News