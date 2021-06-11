Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc. Photo: INVESTOGIST

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO Plc, has secured the ground handling service contract for American carrier, United Airlines, for the next three years. United Airlines is making a return to Lagos operations in November having left the Nigerian route in 2016. Group Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial at NAHCO, Saheed Lasisi, described United’s endorsement of NAHCO as a boost for the industry.

In the same vein, NAHCO recently signed a five-year contract with Qatar Airways in Abuja, as well as renewed the Lagos contract for another five years.

Lasisi said: “With the new contracts that will run for five years and coupled with the additional frequencies of Qatar flights to Nigeria and Ghana, we are glad to go even further to provide the top -notch services for which we are known and have offered the airline for the past nine years.”

The renewed contracts cover all service areas, as it will see NAHCO provide passenger, cargo, and ground handling services to Qatar Airways. It also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the airliner.

Similarly, NAHCO has renewed its contracts with Egypt Air and Royal Air Maroc for another three years. The new signings and renewals signal NAHCO’s commitment to service excellence and reaffirm its leadership position in the nation’s ground handling business.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

In 2005, NAHCO was privatised and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2006. The Company is now owned by over 80,000 shareholders, as well as local and institutional investors.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...