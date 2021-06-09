By Clifford NdujiheThe National Association of Liberated Tigers , NALT, Club International, a non-for-profit social justice organisation, has sued for peace and dialogue to halt the raging killings and violence in the country.

The organisation made the call through its PRO, Okenna Nnamchi and Nwaeze Okeoma, following numerous attacks and counter attacks tearing the nation apart.

While expressing condolences to families that lost loved ones and properties to the violent clashes, NALT said it is deeply concerned about the ripple effects the violent situation across the country, and its implication for the 2023 political transition.

NALT, therefore, called on the Federal Government to immediately take steps to ensure that the civil law enforcement agencies perform their statutory duties of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians within the national and international laws of engagement.

It suggested: “It should also have due respect for human rights and the sanctity of human lives while pursuing dialogue with aggrieved parties.

“NALT, in line with its fundamental principles of social justice and upholding of human dignity through non-violence decrees, strongly condemns all the killings of human beings and destruction of properties going on in the country.”

In a statement, the organisation called on the government, security forces, ethnic groupings, secessionists, agitation groups, and indeed all citizens to be law-abiding and seek peaceful resolution of all issues.

The organisation further expressed shock at the “level of silence of the international community, international media, and the nonchalant attitude of other non-state actors in the country”.

It stated: “We call for immediate cessation of hostilities and commencement of a facilitated dialogue by willing partners in the spirit of solidarity and humanity; and for an independent investigation into the cause of the killings, destruction of properties, and disregard for human dignity and those found responsible should be brought to book.”

NALT implored the Federal Government to adequately train and equip the Nigerian Police to enable them handle law enforcement .

It also harped on the need for government at all levels and the representatives of various interest groups to embrace dialogue in finding a lasting solution to the ongoing violence in the country to prevent further loss of lives.

“FG should immediately restructure the federal character with a view to ensuring equity, fairness and the development of all spheres of the country and providing gainful employment for the youths,” it added.

