The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has received 48 rescued victims of human trafficking in Kano State.

Mr Abdullahi Babale, NAPTIP North-West Zonal Commander, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

According to him, the rescued victims were between the ages of 11 years and 43 years, comprising of seven males and 41 females.

“On June 2, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Katsina Command alerted the agency that they rescued the 48 victims of human trafficking at Babban Mutum Border of NIS Katsina.

“Out of the 48 victims, 14 are from Lagos State, Ondo 11, Kogi three, Akwa Ibom one, Rivers three, Oyo two, Osun one, Delta two and Ogun State 11″

Babale said the agency received an intelligence report that the victims were on transit from Lagos, Ondo, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Oyo, Osun, Delta and Ogun States enroute to Europe via Libya.

“On receiving the information, a special operation was coordinated in Kano and Katsina States to rescue the victims.”

He said investigation was ongoing to arrest the suspected human traffickers and smuggler’s, adding that the rescued victims would be counselled and rehabilitated before uniting them with their families.

The zonal commander said that this was in line with the NAPTIP Policy on Counselling and Rehabilitation guidelines.





