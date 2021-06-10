The increase in records of violence meted against women and the girl child in the society have become worrisome despite the punitive measures on ground and this has eaten so deep into the fabrics of the society.

This is according to Islamic society, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Faith Society, NASFAT which made the statement during a week long enlightenment programme on ending violence against women and girls in partnership with UNICEF.

They highlighted that humans should be treated equally in the society not minding their gender.

President of NASFAT nationwide, Olaniyi Yusuf said Islam condemns discrimination of any kind, stating that the religion of Islam encourages good treatment and care of women which is why a full chapter in the Holy Qur’an isdedicated to women.

The president who spoke through the education Secretary, Dr. Rahmat Adetutu bemoaned that despite all the admonitions of Allah women and children have continued to suffer violence from the male folk.

He asserted that they will no longer take it lightly with violators adding that the UN expects them as an organisation to provide support, shelter and counselling to victims of violence at existing religious structures.

“About 7% of women globally have been sexually assaulted by someone other than a partner, 38% of murders of women globally are committed by an intimate partner.

“We believe that our campaign and other complemetary activities will result in attitude and behavioral change of those that have been sensitized and will greatly reduce the cases of gender based violence in our society.

“Our Society, NASFAT, based on the teachings of Islam, abhors any form of violence against every creature of Allah let alone women and girls.

“We recognize the equality of human beings, we do not discriminate and our members are caring and humane and tolerant. Our message is that all abusers and violators of women and girls will no longer go unpunished as all efforts will be made to being justice”.

In his remarks, State Project Manager, Abdullahi Kehinde said the European Union supported 5 UN organisations to checkmate these social vices. He called on eveyone to join in the campaign by joining in the fight against women and girls.

