By Soni Daniel

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, says the National Assembly is very serious about amending the Nigerian constitution in line with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Lawan gave the assurance at a media briefing on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate under his leadership.

He however pleaded with Nigerians to impress upon governors to align with the National Assembly in amending some critical areas of the constitution such as local government autonomy, legislative autonomy and judiciary autonomy since the federal legislature alone cannot amend any law in the country.

READ ALSO: SANs flay Buhari’s position on open grazing, insecurity“We need to amend the constitution along the demands of Nigerians and introduce new issues into the constitution based on the aspirations of the people” Lawan said.

On Twitter ban by Nigeria, Lawan expressed the hope that the engagement between Nigeria and Twitter would resolve the impasse.

