Dear friend,

If you want to get rid of recurring discomfort, and daily aches and pains, in your fingers, hands, wrist, shoulders, elbows, knees, hips, ankles or back once and for all, then you should know about a new and 100% natural discovery.

Here’s the bottom line. You are about to discover an amazing pain relief, totally natural remedy for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, body pain, joint pain, knee pain etc., and providing a permanent cure to any kind of arthritis.

My name is Solomon, 52 years of age and before I continue let me share my own experience of coping with arthritis with you. I could recall back then I use to suffer from similar chronic body pains and arthritis too…

and I thought the solution was pain killers, booking appointment with a physiotherapist and all that… but it didn’t help a lot.

After some weeks, the pain would come back to haunt me deep down in my bones… and made me almost a cripple.

Physiotherapy; Ibuprofen, Herbal concoctions; Diclofenac and some other similar painkillers would appear like they are helping.

Boom… I’m back to square one.

It’s like a sky scrapper came crashing on my bones.

Then, my spine started to deteriorate. My doctor prescribed Celebrex and Glucosamine.

Then I experienced great troubles with my liver and stomach after taking Celebrex

I resigned to fate.

I decided to surrender to death… than go for that painful surgery.

I gave up on EVERYTHING.

Before I gave up, call it luck, fate or divine intervention…I met with a childhood friend of mine, now relocated to Germany. He was now a doctor although getting very close to his retirement age.

I explained all that was happening to me, and the pains I was experiencing due to my arthritis. He introduced me to a specially formulated herbal product, made from combination of very rare but powerful roots and herbs… only found in ancient high mountains of Western Asia.

I used it the first week, then the second.

The result was MAGICAL.

I started feeling better and better.

I was surprised at the ease with which I could get out of bed, get in and out of car, and a general ease of movement. Incredibly, the movement of my joints, especially knees and fists, has returned.

Back pain has gone. I now sleep better, wake up stronger. My knees feel better again. All kind of aches and pain I used to experience before is now a thing of the past.

The result surprised even my doctor, who has been so concerned about my issue…

She couldn’t help but share my success story with some of patients who are mostly her church members and other politicians.

We jointly pre-ordered the remedy for them through my doctor friend based in Germany… lots of them came back marveled to share testimonials of how the products helped them get rid of body pains, joint pain, back pain and also treatment of their osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Without wasting time, let me show you the herbal product that works for men & women, young and old who want to get rid of arthritis, rheumatism, joint pains, back pain and all form of body pains…

“Arthritis Relief Kit”

The ARTHRITIS RELIEF KIT consist of 2 products: PAIN RELIEF CREAM & TUM-TUM CAPSULES.

Let me show you how the 2 products work…

First, this unique remedy Pain Relief Cream, is a balm that helps you totally get rid of arthritis, back pain and joint pain in the shortest time possible, and even for serious cases… you will be able to get rid of the pain in as little as few weeks.

The Pain Relief Cream consists of 18 powerful components which make weakened old cells function 7 times faster when they get into contact with them, thus the cells gradually rejuvenate.

Just by one application of the balm on the affected area you will activate more than 930,000 cells which will be of good service to your blood flow. This is how this treatment goes. The main thing here is stability.

The Pain Relief Cream has no freezing or anaesthetizing effects, it ‘relaunches’ the body on a cellular level. It removes the underlying cause of pains and puts joints and spine back in their initial, normal state.

A patient not just gets rid of symptoms, but also eliminates the core of the disease – weakened blood flow caused by slow dying cells.

It acts on a cellular level, restoring your blood flow. It cures any kind of disease related to joints and spine: arthrosis and arthritis, sciatica, rheumatism, radiculitis, herniated vertebra.

It works even for Injuries, traumas, bruises, fractures, even calloses – the balm is highly effective in all these cases.

The Pain Relief Cream also helps alleviates pain (at early stages of the treatment) and eventually completely eliminates the disease.

For most patients with arthritis or any form of body pains, this balm is the easiest, most effective and available method of treatment.

The Pain Relief Cream is suitable for the auxiliary treatment of cervical spine discomfort, shoulder discomfort, lumbar discomfort, etc., discomfort caused by leg joints and soft tissue injuries

TUM-TUM Capsules

The second product in the Arthritis Remedy kit is the “TUM-TUM CAPSULES”

Cramps, arthritis, rheumatism, pains, waist, neck and leg pains all surrenders to tum-tum capsules.

Arthritis is a group of painful and degenerative conditions marked by inflammation in the joints that causes stiffness and pain. Osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis, gets worse with age and is caused by wear and tear over the years.

Tum-tum capsules is natural remedy for rheumatoid arthritis, waist pain, join pain, cramps, neck and leg pains, relieves pain and stiffness.

It works better and faster than anti-inflammatory medications and painkillers, without any side effects. Tum-tum herbal capsules contains 60 capsules.

Tum-tum capsules is very effective, with no side effects at all and endorsed by professional physiotherapist as curative solution for arthritis, joint pain, cramps, leg pain, rheumatism.

Here’s what to do when you get the Arthritis Relief Kit…

[Pain Relief cream]

– After bath, apply some amount of the cream to the affected part evenly

– Gently massage for 1 – 2 minutes to make it fully absorbed

– Apply this 2 to 3 times daily after bath

[Tum tum capsules]

– Take 2 capsules of tumtum morning and evening before meals.

You Don’t Have to Suffer

From Pain Anymore

I’m very excited to say now you will be able to TOTALLY GET RID OF YOUR PAIN and live like you used to thanks to this amazing Arthritis Remedy Kit.

You will be able to move like you used to, and enjoy fuller range of motion with no more or much less pain.

Now you will be able to get out of bed in the morning without aching, stiff joints, enjoy doing your favorite activities with no pain or stiffness.

You will be able to play on the floor with your children and grandchildren without experiencing stiff knees and an aching back, go on long walks and exercise without pain, and even impress your doctor and friends.

But don’t take my word for it, Below are testimonials from people who have used the Arthritis Remedy Kit and what they are saying about it…

I used to wake up from pain the middle of the night and in the morning my legs were stiff. Since I started using the Arthritis kit, I no longer have the pain. I can reach up to the cabinets and I sleep all night now. I’m definitely sharing my results with my age mate experiencing same joint and knee pains.

Mrs. Judith – Benin, Edo state

I have arthritis in both knees, and have been trying several medications. Then I bought the Arthritis kit once months back .I feel a lot better now can go up the stairs and walk quite normal now. My knees felt better again.I also put the cream on my knees everyday as a preventative measure ,But any aches and pains the balm really seems to help,happy to say it has worked for me.

Sam – Lekki, Lagos



I am only 63 years old, but I’ve had problems with my knees ever since I turned 53. Recently, the pain has become completely unbearable. A doctor I know (a childhood friend) told me about this Arthritis remedy kit and advised me to order for it 3 months ago. Now my joint pains are gone and I’m beginning to walk better again.

Victor A. – Port Harcourt, River state

I learned about Arthritis remedy kit on one of the forums for people suffering from joint problems. There, some people showed off their results after using this drug. So I decided to order it as well. I’ve been using it for just 3 days, but there are already noticeable improvements. The pain went away completely, the crunching became noticeably quieter, a slight edema still persists, but much better than it was. I’ll get back to you on the results, but currently the situation looks very promising.

Abdul. Sulaiman – Wuse zone 6, Abuja

As you’ve just read, these people have experienced tremendous changes and positive results from using the Arthritis Remedy Kit without any side effects at all.

Here’s a breakdown of the price (depending on the option you’re ordering for)…



Arthritis Remedy Kit 1 Month Pack

2 Packs of Pain Relief Cream + 1 Tum-Tum Capsules

Discount Price = N20,000

Arthritis Remedy Kit 2 Months Pack

4 Packs of Pain Relief Cream + 2 Tum-Tum Capsules

Discount Price = N35,000

The Arthritis Remedy Kit 1month pack will last for 30 days… while the 2months pack last for 60 days. Both supply option gives works effectively and gives tremendous results.

Arthritis Remedy Kit 1 Months supply (2 Packs of Pain Relief Cream + 1 Tum-Tum Capsules) – N20,000

Arthritis Remedy Kit 2 Months supply (4 Packs of Pain Relief Cream + 2 Tum-Tum Capsules) – N35,000

Risk-Free Special Offer

Go ahead and order for the Arthritis Remedy Kit completely RISK-FREE for a full 90 days.

If it does not give you the pain relief you want, just return the tubes and bottles (even if empty) for a full, immediate refund – no questions asked. The only thing you can lose is your pain.

You should order now because this a limited-time-only special offer that ends soon.

Follow the instructions below to place order, and get the products delivered to your doorstep (payment on delivery)This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier service agentPay on Delivery Option Available to All States in Nigeria

Here’s How to Order for Your ARTHRITIS REMEDY KIT Today at the Special Discount Price

Depending on the option that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for “1 Month supply”… indicate the code “ARTHRITIS REMEDY KIT 1month Supply” in your text message…

*If you are ordering for “2 Months supply”… indicate it “ARTHRITIS REMEDY KIT 1month Supply” in your text message…

ARTHRITIS REMEDY KIT 1Month Supply – N20,000

ARTHRITIS REMEDY KIT 2Months Supply – N35,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text (the option you are ordering for) with the following information below…

that is, Arthritis Remedy Kit 1month supply or 2months supply

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address (home or office address)

Send This Information as a text message to 08179478879

Please Note: Your delivery address must include (your street name, town, local govt and state). Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier delivery man that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us.

Your products will then be sent to our courier delivery and the items should get to you within 2-4 Days for nationwide delivery to other state, and 1-2 days for orders within Lagos state.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know

what’s inside, and every other information will be kept

private and 100% confidential.

Option 2

If you live in Lagos, or nearby, you can also walk into our marketing department office to pick up the products.

You will meet our team ready to give you these products at same price…

That is you Pay at our office, and get it instantly

Vantagesoft Marketing Enterprises

Block B, Suite 9, Primal Tek Plaza, Beside ECO centre,

by Mokola Bus stop, opposite Gowon Estate Market,

Egbeda-Idimu road, Egbeda, Lagos.

or

Suite 3B, First Floor, Shopping plaza beside NNPC Filling station,

opposite LHS school, Ilo awela road, by Toll Gate Bus stop, Ota

off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Or

Abuja office Hub: EMAB Plaza, Suite A19, Second floor, Wuse 2, Abuja

(Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm)



Customer support line: 08179478879



That is all you have to do to get access to the Arthritis Remedy Kit.

Remember, when the limited supplies are sold out, you may have to pay a much higher price to access this product.

Take the Arthritis Remedy kit 2- 3 times daily, apply balm after bathe and drink capsules, send in your testimonials.

Yours,

Mr. Solomon – 08179478879

Like this: Like Loading...