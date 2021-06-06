The Flag Officer, Western Naval Command, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Jason Gbasa and the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, Mr. Ayeni Paul Kolawole, have agreed to work to protect the state from terror attacks.

The two officers, who met during Kolawole’s visit to the Naval Chief, resolved on the need to further intensify, solidify and cement the already existing synergy and collaboration between NSCDC and the Nigerian Navy in Lagos.

According to a statement by NSCDC Public Relations, Lagos Command, Abolurin Oluwaseun Olumide, the high points of their discussion included the synergy between the Corps and the Navy in the state.

They both stressed the need for continuous professional and quality collaboration between the two agencies to ensure security of lives, property and protection of critical national infrastructure belonging to the federal, state and local council in the state.

They also agreed on robust, rigorous and holistic pipeline protection and monitoring, as well as ensuring unflinching military support and cordial joint operations, to eradicate all forms of vandalism leading to economic sabotage in the state.



