By Idowu Bankole

The Nigerian bar association has threatened a lawsuit against the federal government of Nigeria over the decision to suspend the operation of a microblogging giant in Nigeria, Twitter.

Recall vanguard had reported how the minister of information Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement had announced the suspension of the bird app’s operation in Nigeria for deleted a controversial tweet of president Muhammadu Buhari where he threatened to address those causing mayhem in the country in the language they understand and did strongly cited the civil war experience.

But reacting to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, the NBA president, Mr Olumide Akpata in a statement made available to Vanguard noted with great concern the action taken by the federal government over the suspension of Twitter in the country which he described as expressly negates the rights of Nigerians to free speech through that medium.

He said, “The Nigerian Bar Association has noted with great concern the extraordinary decision of the Federal Govt to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria and, by necessary implication, the right of Nigerians to freely express their constitutionally guaranteed opinions through that medium.”

Akpata pointed that aside from the fact that the action of the federal government has no constitutional backing, its economic impact is really devastating and further dent on investors confidence coming to Nigeria.

“The NBA finds no constitutional or legal authority to support the peremptory action of the Federal Government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria. Beyond the dent on our constitutional democracy, at a time when the Nigerian economy is unarguably struggling, the impact of arbitrary decisions such as this on investor confidence is better imagined.” He said.

The NBA President did not rule out lawsuit if the suspension is not reversed, saying a going to court will be next step to save the country’s democracy.

“Consequently, if this decision is not immediately reversed, the NBA will have no choice but to challenge same in the interest of the public and for the sake of our democracy.” He said.

