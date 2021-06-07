Acting DG Armstrong Idachaba

Acting Director General of NBC, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, on Monday said it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information and called for strict compliance

Idachaba noted that the directive is in line with Section 2(1) of the NBC Act, which entrusts the commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations.

Also, section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than Crime and Anarchy,” Idachaba said.

“Attention is also drawn to section 5.6.3 of The Code which requires Broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a User Generated Content (UGC).”

The Commission also asked the media house to deactivate their handles.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...