Following the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has directed all broadcasting stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.

The Commission asked all broadcast stations to deinstall their Twitter handles and desist from using it as a source of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in.

The acting director-general, Armstrong Idachaba, NBC in a statement on Monday, said the directive is in line with Section 2(1) of the NBC Act, which according to him, entrusts the commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules, and regulations.

“Also, section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than Crime and Anarchy.

“Attention is also drawn to section 5.6.3 of The Code which requires Broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a User Generated Content (UGC)”, he stated.

Idachaba said that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information and called for strict compliance.

