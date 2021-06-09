NCS CG Haliru Nababa

Reps panel gives service two weeks for fresh evidence The House of Representatives Committee on Finance, yesterday, heard of how a contractor, whose name was not disclosed, erroneously transferred N1 billion to the account of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS)

An Assistant Controller General (ACG) in the organisation, Ahmed Magaji, made the disclosure when he appeared before the panel to explain the financial status and income of the service.

Magaji, who is the Director of Budget and Finance of the service, said upon discovery that the fund was wrongly posted, the NCS immediately reported the matter to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for immediate action.

According to the ACG, the NCS has been working to return the money to the contractor since 2019, as the records still reflect in the service’s account even when it did not access the funds.

He pointed out that his establishment’s withholding tax for 2019 was N1.14 billion, but declined to give details of other financial transactions sought by members of the committee.

Consequently, the panel, chaired by James Faleke, gave the NCS two weeks to re-appear with relevant documents for further hearing.



