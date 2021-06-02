Senator Godswill Akpabio By Emma Amaize, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is reportedly awaiting further directives from President Muhammadu Buhari on the inauguration of a substantive Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Vanguard has learned.

An official of MNDA disclosed: “The Minister briefed the President on the demand by Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, which issued a 30-day ultimatum to government to inaugurate the board before Buhari’s last trip to France.”

“The President asked the minister to wait only to be behold another seven-day ultimatum by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, last Sunday.

“Buhari cannot be forced to act because Tompolo issued a seven-day ultimatum, they should withdraw their ultimatum and wait for Mr. President because action is being taken already on the matter,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Ijaw National Congress, INC, apex group of Ijaw ethnic group in Niger-Delta region led by Prof Benjamin Okaba, is engaging IYC, Ijaw leaders and other stakeholders at Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, to evolve ways of scaling back violence in their course of action.

However, the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, Delta state, HRM Obukowho Monday Whiskey, yesterday, said: “The continuous control of NDDC by Obong Godswill Akpabio is a clear indication that there are external collaborators to undo Niger-Delta and NDDC mandate areas. “ It is nothing but a clear demonstration to the critical stakeholders of NDDC that their views and patriotic concerns no longer count as far as the interest of the collaborating cabals is continuously satisfied with the Niger Delta peoples’ commonwealth.

“It is very painful and most disgusting that a regional interventionist agency saddled with crucial responsibilities of intervening in critical infrastructural provision can be singlehandedly taking over by an appointee of government for close to two years running and some individuals because of personal benefits still appear on national television station and pages of newspapers to market a bad product and justify the uninterrupted patronage of that product.

“As it is today, three option are available to the appointing authority, which includes returning NDDC back to the Presidency, remove Minister Akpabio’ s daily interference or stop all further funds allocation to NDDC, except for the payment of staff salaries and or inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC as approved by the National Assembly.

“Anything short of these modest approach will amount to carrying on as if the genuine concern of critical stakeholders no longer matter in the affairs of the agency. It is wiser and more reasonable to treat NDDC stakeholders with some manner of respect and dignity as NDDC funds actually belong to the region and not individuals as done currently done.

“Those saddled with the responsibilities of advising Mr. President should do so urgently to avoid an outright accusation of failure or he would be accused of conspiring with the evil forces that are out to destroy the NDDC as the current situation in the Niger Delta calls for urgent presidential intervention,” the monarch added.

Vanguard News Nigeria