By Emem IdioA former Commissioner in Bayelsa State and Public Affairs Commentator, Chief Nathan Egba-Ologo, has described the 7-day ultimatum, recently issued to the Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, HMSPR, Chief Timipre Sylva by a self-acclaimed group, calling for the withdrawal of the nomination of Dr Samuel Ogbuku for the position of Managing Director of the NDDC, as “highly vexatious and insultive to the people of Bayelsa East Senatorial District.”

Reacting to the ultimatum issued by Chief Preye Olomu, of the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Communities, NDOGPC, Chief Egba-Ologo, said: “It is very unfortunate that some people have mastered the art of constantly working hard to divide our people instead of seeing such situations as opportunities for unity amongst us.”

He noted that the people of Bayelsa East Senatorial District have been oppressed, marginalised and disrespected for too long by the powers that be in the State despite their significant contributions to the revenues and physical growth of the State.

Chief Egba-Ologo warned against the ugly trend, stating that if allowed to continue, the actions of such individuals and groups would destroy the string of unity and brotherhood that bind Bayelsa people together.

READ ALSO: Swear in NDDC Board now, Urhobo youths urge BuhariHis words: “Quite a number of people in Bayelsa State have become so used to the idea of relegating Bayelsa East Senatorial District to the background, in the scheme of things in the State, that if anything good comes to the area, they automatically become hostile and seek all possible avenues to destroy it.

“It is very wrong for the group to accuse Chief Timipre Sylva of nominating only people from Bayelsa East into federal appointments, no other political leader from Bayelsa State has fixed people from other parts of the State in federal positions more that the HMSPR and the facts are available for anybody to cross-check.”

Describing the former Bayelsa Governor, as a man that believes and practices justice and equity, Chief Egba-Ologo said, the nomination of Chief Samuel Ogbuku to head the NDDC was designed to correct the long standing injustice against the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, from which nobody has ever been appointed to represent the State, in any Executive position in the Commission since its creation.

He commended the choice of Dr Samuel Ogbuku who is from Ogbia Local Govt area, where oil was first struck in commercial quantities in 1956, Chief Egba said the nominee is eminently qualified both academically and in experience, based on his many years as student leader, an Ijaw youth activist, as well Chief of Staff at Bayelsa State Government House and SA to the Deputy Senate President.

The former Commissioner who called on the Petroleum Minister, Chief Timipre Sylva to remain firm and focused on nominating people of the State into federal positions based on qualifications and need for balance, also advised Bayelsans to continue to give the leaders all necessary support to enable them work for the growth and development of the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

