Our attention has been drawn to an obscure statement from one Amachi Ogbonna of a non-existent group titled “Warri Consultative Forum” giving a false narrative on the indigeneship of Chief Bernard Okumagba.

Chief Bernard Okumagba is paternally from Warri South Local Government Area of the Delta State which is an Oil-producing area. He is maternally from Udu Local Government Area of Delta State which is also an Oil-producing area of Delta State.

It is mischievous for anyone to try to play up narrow interests, hiding behind lies and spurious claims.

We commend the high professional qualities of Chief Okumagba and his avowed non-tribal disposition, which has seen his appointment by President Buhari in October 2019 and confirmation by the Nigerian Senate in November 2019 as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), receive kudos from Niger Deltans.

Chief Bernard Okumagba attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka from 1983 to 1987 where he graduated with a B.sc degree in Accountancy (2nd Class Honours Upper Division). Bernard also qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1991 and he has been a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) for many years now.

He started his working career at the International financial services firm Arthur Andersen & Co (now KPMG) in 1988. He later worked in several banks from 1991 to 2007. His banking career commenced at Oceanic Bank Plc in the Financial Control/Strategy as well as the Corporate Banking Divisions from 1991 to 1994.

Thereafter, he worked in Crystal Bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Atlantic Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc from 1994 to 2007. He held several positions at these banks including Senior Manager, Corporate Banking Division; Head of Internal Control/Audit Division, Bank Chief Inspector and Principal Manager, Consumer and Commercial Banking Division; amongst others.

He left United Bank for Africa Plc in August 2007 following his appointment as Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget. He served as Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget from August 2007 to November 2010 and was subsequently appointed Commissioner for Finance and served in that capacity from November 2010 to May 2011.

He was reappointed Delta State Commissioner for Finance in July 2011 and held this position until July 2013. He is currently Chairman of Regents Consults Limited, Chairman of Nigdel Energy Limited and a director at Tidal Exploration and Production Limited. Olorogun Bernard Okumagba is a prominent Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

We believe that at this time when the federal government has committed to inaugurate the Board of the NDDC, the focus should not be on primordial parochial and mischievous agendas. Niger Deltans are looking forward to the smooth take off of the Board to meet the developmental goals of the Region. We will not allow divisive and partisan characters to confuse the process.

Ebikibina Johngold , President, Misan Omatseye

General Secretary, Ovie Oghenejobo, Publicity Secretary

DELTA SOUTH PEOPLES COALITION

