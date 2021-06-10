The Warri Consultative Forum has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of a court case instituted against the nomination of Mr. Bernard Okumagba into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, noting that Bernard Okumagba is not from an oil-producing community in Warri, Delta State.

The group in a statement signed by its secretary Mr. Amachi Ogbonna vowed to follow the case to the end insisting that the Act that established the commission must be adhered to.

According to Ogbonna “We are aware that section 4 of the NDDC Act 2000 provides inter alia that the position of the office of the Chairman of the Commission shall be on rotational basis alphabetically starting from the 9 states that make up the Commission.

‘” Since it is the turn of Delta State to produce the Chairman and Managing Director of the substantive Board of the NDDC, it is equitable, just, reasonable, and legal to also appoint the Board Chairman and Managing Director using the same statutory provision of the Act creating the NDDC as clearly stipulated under section 12(1) of the Act which provides thus

“There shall be for the Commission a Managing Director and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil-producing areas starting with a member state of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate amongst member states in that order”.

