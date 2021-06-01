The Itsekiri Interest Group (IIG) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider someone from Iteskiri ethnic nation for the position of chairman in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), noting that it’s the turn of Delta State and the Itsekiris produce over 28% of the nation’s oil and gas.

This was contained in an open letter to President Buhari signed by the group’s President and secretary Mr. Gbubemi Awala and Mr. Alvin Yalaju made available to Vanguard yesterday.

According to the group “ Your Excellency relying on the Act that established NDDC, it is the turn of Delta State to produce the next Chairman of the Commission.

READ ALSOBreaking: We’ve given enough time to those trying to destroy Nigeria – Buhari “The consideration for the appointment into the position of the Managing Director according to the NDDC Act made reference to the quantum of oil and gas being produced by Niger-Delta states as a yardstick for the rotation of the office, sir it’s on this ground will suggest that you nominate an Itsekiri for the said position of Chairman considering the immense contribution of Itsekiris to the commonwealth of the nation and Delta State in this particular regard.

“We wish to highlight that many of the appointments which your Excellency has been gracious enough to nominate Deltans for have not reflected the contribution of Itsekiris, both with regards to the huge support given during 2015 and 2019 elections but also with respect to the huge economic contributions of the Itsekiris to the commonwealth of the nation and Delta State and it is on record the Itsekiris gave you the highest percentage of votes in Delta State during your elections.

“We wish to draw your attention to the list of past Chairmen of the Commission; Onyema Ugochukwu, Abia State (2001-2005), Sam Edem, Akwa- Ibomi State (2005-2007), Bassey Dan Abia, Akwa- Ibomi State (2007-2009), Larry Koinyan, Bayelsa State, (2009-2011), Tarifa Tebepah, Bayelsa State (2011-2013), Bassey Henshaw, Cross-Rivers State (2013-2015) and Ndoma Egba,(2016-2019).

“We wish to nominate the following persons for your kind consideration and possible approval for the position of Chairman of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission; Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Engr. Felix Ogbe, Dr AJoristedere Awosika, Mr. Tunde Okorodudn, Barr. Justin Rewane, Hon. justice Samuel Tonwe (rtd), Mr.Frank Ogbitse Uromieyghan, Mr.Oritsegbubemi Adrian Edema, Mr.Tosan Omatseyin, and Mr. Jolomi Odeli .

“We urge you to use your office to perpetuate equity and fairness regardless of any vehement opposition”

Vanguard News Nigeria