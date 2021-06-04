Rochas Okorocha

VON DG preaches peace to agitators in S’East

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has cautioned against ethnic profiling of Igbo people, maintaining the people “are not killers.”

Okorocha stated this yesterday at the centenary celebration in honour of the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, the late Michael Okpara, in Abuja.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to stop the ethnic profiling of the Igbo. They are not murderers; otherwise they won’t be in Kano or Lagos doing business. Indeed, we are passing through one of the ugliest moments of our history.” he said.

SIMILARLY, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has enjoined agitators in the South East to exercise restraints and give peace a chance.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) argued that contrary to notions held in certain quarters, President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the country’s unity.

The Enugu State politician asserted that Buhari had been grossly misunderstood over his recent stance against the activities of secessionists in the country.

Said he: “What the President is trying to do is to let everybody know that we need to remain in this country and will prosper it. If it prospers, every ethnic group and region would benefit. No President will be happy that police stations and electoral commission offices are being burnt.”



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...