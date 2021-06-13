The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Uber driver, and two other suspected traffickers with different quantities of cocaine at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Mr Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the Uber driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO), export shed of MMIA on Tuesday, June 8.

He added that Rasheed was arrested when he brought a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

According to him, when the package was searched, 150grammes of cocaine, concealed inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

“A follow-up operation on the following day, led to the arrest of one Egbo Emmanuel Maduka, at his residence on Wednesday, June 9.

“Investigations have so far confirmed that Egbo is behind the two seisures of 50grammes of cocaine in hair attachment and another 150grammes of cocaine concealed in air freshener, heading to Malabo.

“The seizures were made on June 4 and June 8.

“Also on Friday, June 11, a male passenger, Udogwu James Johnson, on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil was arrested at D-arrival hall, MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine that weighed 300grammes in his pants,’’ Daily Trust quoted Babafemi as saying.

In a related development, Babafemi said that a 27-year-old final year petroleum engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Ali Mohammed has been arrested with a large quantity of cannabis sativa.

He said the suspect was found with 3.032kg of cannabis sativa at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, following a tip off on Thursday, June 10.

“Under interrogation, Ali who hails from Nguru, Yobe but was brought up in Lagos claimed that while on his way to the motor park in Iddo, from Obalende where he lives, he met an acquaintance named Ahmed.

“He said the acquaintance upon learning that he was traveling back to Bauchi via Kano implored him (the suspect) to help deliver a travel bag,” he said.

Babafemi said the bag contained the seized 3.032kg of cannabis sativa to be delivered to one Ugo who lived in Sabon gari, Kano.

“Ahmed told the suspect that he will send Ugo’s phone number to him through SMS to facilitate the delivery of the consignment when he arrives Kano.

“The suspect who admitted knowing that the bag contained drugs, however, denied receiving or being promised any form of gratification for agreeing to take the drugs to Kano,’’ he said.

The director quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the MMIA and Lagos State Commands of the agency for the feats.

He charged officers and men of the two commands not to rest on their oars, urging them to remain vigilant and intensify the ongoing offensive against drug cartels in their areas of responsibility.

