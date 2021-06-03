The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Ebikibina Ogborodi as the acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Premium Times reports.

Ogborodi’s appointment comes as a result of the sudden death of the immediate past registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma who died after a brief illness on June 1.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, 3 June, and signed by the head, information and public relations division of the examination council, Azeez Sani, the appointment was made by the NECO’s governing board at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday. It stated that until his recent appointment, Mr. Ogborodi was the Director of Special Duties in the council.

The statement reads, in part; “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.

Ogborodi, who hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a second degree from the same university in 1999.

He joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities, including acting Director of Examination Development Department, acting Director of the Office of the Registrar, Director of General Services, and Director of Human Resource Management, among others.

