The National Examinations Council (NECO) has ruled out extending registration for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for institution-based candidates.

In a statement, its spokesperson, Azeez Sani, said the exercise, which started March 31, would close on June 25, and “will not be subjected to extension.”

He added that the test would hold on July 5.

The decision not to extend registration, according to Sani, was to allow for efficient and effective planning.



Like this: Like Loading...