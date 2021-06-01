Barely three days after gunmen killed Adamawa-born politician and ex-presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, assassins stormed the home of the registrar of the National Examinations Council, Professor Godswill Obioma and killed him.

Obioma was killed on Monday night when the hoodlums stormed his Minna residence in the Niger State capital.

The deceased’s widow, Mrs Elizabeth Obioma, said the assassins came in and killed him and left without taking anything.

According to her, Obioma had just returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men descended on him and strangled him, Punch is reporting.

The 67-year-old indigene of Abia State was appointed NECO Registrar in May 2020.

Like Imo State in South-East Nigeria, Niger State in Nigeria’s North-Central has been a hotbed of killings and kidnappings of late as rampaging bandits terrorise the people of the state.

Just on Sunday, about 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State were abducted.

One person was said to have been shot dead while another was critically injured after the gunmen carried out the kidnap operation on Sunday afternoon.