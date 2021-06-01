The management of the National Examination Council (NECO) has spoken on the circumstances that surrounded the death of its late Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma who died on Monday.

A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, at NECO Mustapha K. Abdul in Minna on Tuesday, quoted family sources as saying that Prof Obioma died on May 31, 2021, after a brief illness, said Azeez Sani, the spokesperson of NECO in a statement.

This is contrary to insinuations in the social media that the late Registrar was assassinated in his residence in Minna, Sani said.

He said the management of NECO enjoined the staff of the council to remain calm and prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Prof Obioma.

Prof Obioma was born on 12 December 1953 and hailed from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was appointed Registrar of NECO on 14 May 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A Professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, late Professor Obioma was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Until his appointment as Registrar of NECO, Prof Obioma was the Ebonyi state Resident commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The late Registrar is survived by his wife and children.





