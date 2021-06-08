ODD / ODD NEWS

Nervous student loses ID card twice before national exam

Photo: CFP

As one of the most important exams in the country, China’s national college entrance exam, or gaokao, has seen its fair share of nervous students, and the year 2021 is no exception. A student in Bozhou, East China’s Anhui Province, was reported on Sunday to have lost his ID card twice in two days before the exam due to “anxiety.”

Local police told media that the student came to the police bureau to re-apply for his ID card on Saturday after he had lost his old one. One day later, he had to repeat the process as he was so “nervous and anxious” that he lost the card once again, reported Toutiao News.

The police gave priority to his re-application to ensure the student could smoothly sit the exam, which falls on Monday and Tuesday.

Police said they have dealt with many gaokao students losing ID cards and exam passes, which are both necessary for the test, in previous years, but this was the first time they had dealt with a student who had lost his ID cards twice in two days.

Some netizens expressed support for the student and wished him luck on social media. “You have used up all your bad luck, now there is only good luck left for you to perform well in the exam,” commented one Weibo user.

Like this: Like Loading...