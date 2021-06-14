Former Sports Commissioner in Edo State, Brown Ebewele

Three candidates contesting to become board members of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, Olamide George and Brown Ebewele will know their fate by 10.00 a.m. this morning, just before the Elective Congress of the federation scheduled for 12 noon in Abuja.



George, who is the vice president of the outgoing AFN board, could not secure victory in the Southwest zonal election held in Ibadan on Friday, as his contest with Solomon Alao of Lagos State ended 3-3.



At the Extra Ordinary Congress of the AFN held at the VIP Lodge, National Stadium, Abuja yesterday, it was agreed that the Southwest zonal election would be concluded by 10.00 a.m. this morning. The two candidates were busy trying to woo voters to their side yesterday.



Also yesterday, the Congress decided to look into the issues surrounding the ACAN/NAATO election held in Ilorin, Kwara State last week. The election, which had Nesiama, Ebewele and Solomon Aliu as contestants, could not hold following a disagreement.



At yesterday’s extra ordinary congress, Ebewele presented a protest letter before the delegates, which was referred to the three-man electoral committee headed by Elias Gora.



Delegates from 34 states and the FCT, including 15 chairmen of states’ athletics associations, attended the AFN extraordinary congress yesterday in Abuja.



The chairman of Kebbi State Athletics Association, who was present at the Congress in Abuja yesterday, said he was not aware of any other AFN election holding in his state. A representative of the sports minister, Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye, declared the AFN extraordinary Congress in Abuja open.



Meanwhile, Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Tony Okowa, who is aspiring to be the new AFN president, has said he is sure of emerging victorious today.



He told The Guardian yesterday during that he has what it takes to lead Nigerian athletics, adding that his first major assignment would be to ensure Team Nigeria relay teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.



A five- nation invitational tournament will take place in Lagos next week, where Nigerian athletes will battle with their counterparts from some other African countries. The event will hold soon after the National Trials at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.



