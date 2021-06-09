National Assembly

Newly employed staff members of the National Assembly since 2018, who are yet to be formally absorbed after documentation, yesterday, protested against their non-enrolment three years after their engagement. They demanded the formalisation of their employment so that they could resume in the next seven days, especially as some of their colleagues were selectively enrolled two years ago.

In the protest letter, they said: “We, the concerned staff members of the National Assembly, who were employed in 2018, have waited patiently for three years to resume.

“Having done almost 75 per cent of the necessary documentation as government workers and screened at the National Assembly, we hereby demand our immediate resumption of duty, considering the pains and hardship we have gone through in the past three years.”

Spokesperson of the group, Iyamiluwa Babatunde, said the National Assembly Service Commission employed them in 2018, adding that some of them have been absorbed, while some were yet to be absorbed into the National Assembly workforce.

“We have always asked and they have given reasons ranging from lack of resources and so on, yet some among us have been absorbed and we don’t know which criteria they used.

“Our colleagues have done two years as of April this year. What is happening? Our hopes have been high on the issue. What is our fate and how long do we have to wait?

“We have been to the National Assembly several times, and met the management. We have used every means possible to meet the clerk. We need help because things have not been easy for us. It will be three years at the end of next month. If some persons were called, we have every right to be engaged,” he said.

Another member of the group, Yakubu Babangida Balutu said: “We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption and that should cut across all sectors. Leaders at all levels should do their best to create a better country.”





