Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. Photo/Twitter/GovNiger

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has launched a a joint security task force for the enforcement of ban on commercial motorcycles in Minna metropolis. Bello was represented by his Deputy Alhaji Ahmed Ketso.

Others members of the task force are the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Army and local security operatives among others.

The governor said that the enforcement was necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

Bello enjoined the joint security task force to carry out the exercise in accordance to the rules of engagement.

He noted that whoever violates the ban would be prosecuted while assuring the joint taskforce of government’s unalloyed support.

“Anybody who resists or disobeys the order would face the wrath of the law. We can not afford to enact law for protection of lives and property and people will violate the law,” he added.

In his remarks, Adam Usman, the Commissioner of Police, Niger, assured that the state government’s policy on the ban would be enforced effectively and within the confines of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on June 2, Bello banned the use of commercial motorcycles in Minna with

effect from Thursday.

“Private motorcycles will be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. to 9p.m. daily.”





