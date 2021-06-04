The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has asked that the Igbos be allowed to have the Republic of Biafra so that there can be peace in the country.

The CNG in a letter signed by the Chairman Board of Trustees Nastura A. Shariff, to the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the group stated that it was with a deep sense of patriotism and concern for a strong and prosperous northern region in the context of the current Nigerian nation with respect to both historical and current trends and the underlying character of the Igbo people of the South East that prompted the letter.

Addressing the Emir the CNG stated that the letter was being sent as a warning so that history does not repeat itself. Stating evidence of how IPOB’S incitement to mass atrocity and possible genocide against the North, and outright rebellion to the Nigerian state, manifested in the ugly incidents of the#EndSARS protests resulting in attacks and killings of security personnel, non-Igbo residents in the East and arson across western states like Lagos.

”The attacks went on literally unchecked climaxing with the cold-blooded massacre of 19 innocent members of a pastoral family in Anambra and more recently, the gruesome assassination of Dr. Ahmed Gulak in Imo.”

The group further stated the targeting of the North and its people for attacks and irreverent treatment by IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, emboldened by the active support of all Igbo leaders, aim at sparking off retaliation in the North with subsequent attacks to be perpetrated against Northerners in the South-East, thus making it even more likely to insist on dividing the country

The group also claimed that the fact that the Igbo agitation rests on youth who are mainly below the age of 50, with diseased mindset, encouraged by their political, cultural, and religious leaders to take up arms against the Nigerian state and Northerners, has rendered the nation’s unity negotiable.

The letter also emphasized how the Igbos have benefitted more than any other tribe in the country but still choose violence.

”It is instructive to recount that the Igbos have benefited more than any other tribe in terms of economic monopoly and are the most accommodated and tolerated of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, despite their notoriety for disregard to every rule of decency and etiquette globally.

”They have persisted in spiteful and vile threats on the whole nation as a catalyst for the kind of violence that the country faced in 1966 following the first-ever military insurrection by their kith.”

The group further stated that the North will no longer be expected to be restrained from paying back any further act of aggressive provocation on northerners living as minorities in any part of Nigeria, now or in the nearest future.

”As such the North shall no longer be disposed to relating as Nigeria with the violent Igbo secessionists nor relate at any diplomatic level with a Biafran nation that may emerge now or in the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...