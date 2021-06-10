Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. Photo; TWITTER/RAUFAAREFBESOLA/OGUNDIRANDOLAPO

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 14th June 2021 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, he urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation and said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” he said.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity.”

The minister noted that the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

Aregbesola assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.





