Diamond Platnumz performed with Davido at Davido’s 30 billion Concert in Tanzania

For a while now the relationship between artists from Nigeria and the East African country Tanzania has been at its best musically. Having had a pretty good relationship in artistry here are some of the biggest collaborative songs between artists from Nigeria and Tanzania for your bliss.

Number One Remix Diamond Platnumz ft Davido

This was one of Diamond’s biggest projects that got Nigeria to appreciate the talents from Tanzania.



Kainama Harmonize ft Burna Boy ft Diamond Platnumz

This hit rocked the airwaves back in 2018 where Burnaboy took the liberty to join the WCB boys in spreading the Swahili vibe to the West of Africa and the World.



Show me what you Got Harmonize ft Yemi Alade

Done two years ago Yemi Alade worked with Harmonize in this big tune to remind us what love between two people should be about.



Tepete Harmonize ft Mr Eazi

This is a collaborative hit that brought together Tanzania’a Harmonize with Mr. Eazi into telling the Africa love story.



Number One Nandy FT Joeboy

This was a big tune from the African Princess Nandy as she featured Joeboy in the beautiful love story hit.



Related