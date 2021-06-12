Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says Nigeria is growing on all fronts in spite of challenges of nation building, population bulge, insecurity and development. The governor made the declaration on the celebration of the 2021 Democracy Day through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye on Saturday in Ilorin.

“I felicitate Kwarans, and indeed all Nigerians, on this day of June 12 which has come to symbolise the struggle of our people for human rights, participatory democracy and development.

“Whatever the challenges of nation building confronting our fatherland, we are moving ahead in all indices of development, while institutions of democracy are growing stronger and getting more mature.

“The growing public consciousness around issues of rights and development, the widening space and platforms through which public opinions are ventilated, and the increasingly responsive, yet firm leadership, underline the fact that we are moving.

“Even so, we must, as a people, strike a delicate balance between rights and responsibilities as citizens so that we can always have a country to call our own.

“As we mark another June 12, we should build a consensus around the indivisibility of the Nigerian state and make deliberate efforts, individually and collectively, to make it greater and more prosperous.

“I join Mr President, my colleague governors, and our compatriots across the world to pay glowing tributes to all the heroes and heroines of our democracy, dead or alive, sung and unsung whose toiling birthed this republic.

“Our responsibility is to continue to face up to the challenges of nation building, as many great and older nations had done and are still doing.

“That way, we can bequeath a better, stronger, more prosperous, more secure, and more united country to generations unborn,’’ the governor was quoted as saying.





