By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria and Israel on Friday strengthened their partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation.

This came as the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu commended the efforts of Israel’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yotam Kreiman for their commitment in supporting Innovative Nigerian Youths in transforming their ideas to inventions that will drive inclusive and viable industrialization in Nigeria and Africa in general.

The Minister who represented the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo said this at the “ 2020/21 Grand Finale Event Exhibition programme held on Thursday, in Abuja.

The Minister further stated that the initiative was created through the partnership with the Embassy of Israel, ‘Skill G Innovation center’ and the Nigerian Government to establish an ecosystem of innovation aimed at identifying potentials, as well as prospects and successes that will help to transform Nigeria economy from resource based to knowledge based economy.

He further said that hard work, creativity and commitment on the part of the participants, experts and partners who have played a key role in bringing innovative ideas to reality, shall go a long way in sustaining the nation’s economy.

The Minister said that the Federal government is willing and ready to support anyone who is ready to show interest in areas of innovation that will transform the nation into a knowledge based economy.

Onu commended the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria for sharing their knowledge of innovation stressing that the relationship between the two countries should continue to grow from strength to strength.

He congratulated the 21 youths selected out of 100 participants to use the knowledge acquired in ‘I’- Fair 2020/21 Innovation in transforming the ideas into inventions.

He further stated that FMST will play a very important role in making sure that the country realizes this “I Fair Innovation” by partnering with the Israeli’s.

“In his words. “The problems we see today concerning our country should not scare us, our goal is to work hard to make sure Nigeria becomes a great nation in the future.”

Earlier, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Mr. Yotam Kreiman, assured the Minister that they are committed in supporting innovative Nigerian Youths in transforming their ideas to inventions that will drive inclusive and viable industrialization in Africa.

