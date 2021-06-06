It is a very sad day in Christendom as another popular cleric, Rev Stephen Akintola has been lost to the cold hands of death.

The news of Akintola on Sunday, is coming just as Nigerians are mourning the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua who passed on, on Saturday evening.

Akinola who was the General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries, Worldwide, headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was said to have undergone a kidney transplant sometime ago, though the cause of his death is still being kept under the radar.

A former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria as well as former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Rivers State, Apostle Eugene Ogu who confirmed the death of Akintola said he laboured so much for the body of Christ.

