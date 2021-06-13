AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said Nigerians should build more hope on sanctity of a united nation, with a promise that Nigeria would soonest get to its El dorado.

AbdulRazak, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajajaye, who congratulated Nigerians on the commemoration of another June 12 Democracy Day, noted that the country would continue to grow on all fronts despite the challenges of nation building, population bulge and national security and development.

He said: “I felicitate with Kwarans and indeed all Nigerians, on this day of June 12, which has come to symbolise the struggle of our people for human rights, participatory democracy and development. Whatever the challenges of nation building confronting our fatherland, the truth is that we are pacing ahead in all indices of development, while institutions of democracy are growing stronger and getting more mature,” the governor said.

He said the growing public consciousness around issues of rights and development, the widening space and platforms through which public opinions are ventilated, and the increasingly responsive yet firm leadership underline the fact that the country is moving.

“Even so, we must, as a people, strike a delicate balance between rights and responsibilities as citizens, so that we can always have a country to call our own. As we mark another June 12, we should build a consensus around the indivisibility of the Nigerian state and make deliberate efforts, individually and collectively, to make it greater and more prosperous.

“I join Mr. President, my colleague governors and our compatriots across the world to pay glowing tributes to all the heroes and heroines of our democracy, dead or alive, sung and unsung, whose toiling had birthed this republic. Our responsibility is to continue to face up to the challenges of nation building, as many great and older nations had done and are still doing, so that we can bequeath a better, stronger, more prosperous, more secure, and more united country to generations unborn.”



Like this: Like Loading...