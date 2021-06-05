James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria needs divine healing to survive the numerous challenges facing it as a country.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to seek the face of God in prayer, if the country must overcome the myriads of challenges confronting it.

The former President spoke during the 16th edition of virtual Prayer Breakfast with Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo, Ogun state.

The programme was organised by the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun state chapter in honour of the former president.

Obasanjo said Nigerians have been overwhelmed with crises, hence the need to cry to God for a solution.

His words: “We seem to have been overwhelmed with the crises in our land, that is why we are here.

“We have some challenges. These are beyond what we can handle, as we have to cry to God.”

Obasanjo again reiterated that both the government and the governed have been overwhelmed.

He said “Our land needs to be healed. We have been overwhelmed, those in government, executive, legislators, public servant, civil servant, private sector, we are overwhelmed.

“God cannot be overwhelmed. He is omnipotent, Omnipresent, I believe God will heal our land that is the reason we are here.

In his short sermon, Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Michael Fape said Nigeria is in a very difficult time.

Fape who spoke on “God’s approval way for a solution to the problem of Nigeria “made reference to 2 Chronicle 7 vs 14, saying things have fallen apart in the country and centre cannot hold.

The Bishop urged Nigerians to humble themselves and turn away from wicked ways.

He lamented that some churches have been turned to haven of backbiting and wicked acts.

He said “We steal, we embezzle the resources that should be used for the public. Nigeria is in dire need of divine intervention. We should humble ourselves, repent our sins and turn away from our wicked ways.”

