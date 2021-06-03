By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Joseph Erunke Nigeria recorded a total of 10,113 mild, moderate to severe incidents of Adverse Events Following Immunisation, AEFIs, nationwide since the Federal Government officially rolled out COVID-19 vaccination on March 15, 2021, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has disclosed.

Among the five states with the highest incidents as of May 30, 2021, are Kaduna with a total of 1,071, closely followed by Cross River (1,040), Lagos (796), Yobe (555), and Kebbi with 525 cases.

Disclosing this in Abuja during a media update on the status of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Health Care Development Agency,NPHCDA,Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said symptoms of the adverse events range from pain and swelling at site of vaccination to more serious symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, fever, dizziness and allergic reactions.

READ ALSO: Gombe State starts second dose of COVID-19 vaccination According to the Executive Director, 10,027 incidents were mild, while 86 incidents were moderate to severe. He, however, assured that all those affected have fully recovered.

Shuaib who expressed worry over what he described as “significant concern” about the threat posed by the Coronavirus B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India.

He said the variant is a highly contagious triple-mutant strain of the coronavirus. “In England, cases of the variant have doubled in one week alone.”

“It is very important that we take all the necessary precautions set out by the Government to prevent an uncontrolled outbreak here in Nigeria.

“As of today (June 1), 1,956,598 of targeted eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated with their first dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine. Of this number, 66 percent are frontline workers, 22 percent are healthcare workers, while 12 percent belong to the elderly group,”he said.

Speaking on vaccination sites he explained that due to the possibility of people relocating from states where they took their first doses, special vaccination sites have been opened that could accommodate such individuals for their second doses.

“It is also possible that due to certain circumstances, some of the sites used for the first dose vaccination may no longer be available; in this case, you are kindly advised to go for your second dose at the nearest vaccination post.

He further disclosed that the list of vaccination sites is available on the agency’s website.

On the global vaccine supply and anticipated next consignment, Shuaib said the COVAX facility has communicated that the upcoming allocation is likely from July-September 2021.

“The exact dates are still being finalised. Nevertheless, bilateral conversations are ongoing to see how we can access the surplus vaccines being stockpiled by developed countries. On this, we are working closely with the Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria.

“I would like to mention that GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance through UNICEF and in partnership with NCDC and NPHCDA have donated $8 million worth of PPE to be used by primary health care workers across all 36 States and the FCT.

“These PPE are already on their way to the sub-national level, courtesy of UNICEF.” he noted.

