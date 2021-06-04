Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot RohrBy Agbonkhese ObohThe national football team, Super Eagles, will try out new things with the friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Vienna, Austria, scheduled for 7:30p.m., today, Friday.

Mr. Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ Media Officer made the revelation on Arise TV, adding that the match was a test game.

He said: “It is a test game. He (Gernot Rohr) wants to try out new things with the boys he’s got; (It is about) tactical flexibility.”

READ ALSO: 2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles battle for first position with BeninAsked his prediction on the match’s outcome, Raji said: “It will be an interesting game. Cameroon are a strong team. But we are using this game and the one on June 8 as test games to prepare for the (World Cup) qualifiers series.

“We want to sustain the momentum from where we ended with the AFCON and we have the advantage.”

Meanwhile, a video on the team’s verified Twitter angle showed the coaching crew and players taking a stroll: HERE.

Other fixtures

The Super Eagles are clashing with their arch-rivals, Indomitable Lions, in one of the many friendlies taking place today.

Some of the other matches are Rwanda vs Central African Republic (3pm); Finland vs Estonia (5pm); Latvia vs Lithuania (5pm); Malta vs Kosovo (5pm); North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan (5pm).

Others are Spain vs Portugal (6:30pm); Hungary vs Cyprus(7pm); Faroe Islands vs Iceland(7:45pm); Italy vs Czech Republic (7:45pm); Slovenia vs Gibraltar (7:45pm).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...