Afro-fusion Queen, Michelle Akanbi, popular as Töme, has clinched the prestigious Juno Award for Reggae Recording of the year.

The French-Canadian singer of Nigerian origins bagged the award for her hit single, “IPray” which featured Jamaican Singer, Sean Kingston, at the award’s golden jubilee, yesterday.

Töme joins the list of global superstars like Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Drake, Nelly Furtado, among others who have been recipients of the Canadian award.

The Juno Awards are presented annually by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS) to Canadian musical artists & bands to acknowledge their artistic & technical achievements in all aspects of music.

Töme has remained at the forefront of Nigerian musicians dominating in the diaspora, with her stellar discography of Afro-fusion sounds.

At the core of her music are influences of her Nigerian experience, submarined by her silky vocals, fluid Afro-fusion instrumentation and an intimately socio-conscious songwriting.

Her debut album, Bigger Than Four Walls, was released last year, with the Reggae-heavy hit, ‘Ipray’, already attracting the spotlight with awards.

Just recently, she released another summer vibe anthem, dubbed ‘Nana’, while disclosing that her next music project dubbed ‘Dreams’ would be released very soon.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...