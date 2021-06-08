A Nigerian drug pusher has been nabbed in Istanbul, Turkey. The man identified with the initials B.E.O was detained at the Istanbul Airport after he ingested 844 grams of a narcotic substance.

According to Spread , the drugs he ingested were in 96 capsules and were picked out by the airport body scanners.

The suspect, who came to Istanbul with the Ethiopia-Istanbul flight, was detained upon arrival at the airport.

This development comes a month after a Nigerian identified as Unachukwu Chiluba Paulinus was sentenced to death by the People’s Court of the southwestern province of Tay Ninh, Vietnam for illegally transporting narcotic substances into the country from Cambodia.

Paulinus was arrested in the Ta Pheng area of Thuan Tay hamlet in Loi Thuan commune, Ben Cau district while transporting nearly three kilogrammes of methamphetamine. He told police that he arrived in Cambodia in 2019, where he met an African man called Oscar who hired him to transport the drugs from Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City for $2,000. He was paid $650 in advance. After traveling by taxi from Phnom Penh to the border, he crossed over into Vietnam and was arrested by Ben Cau district’s Police. He also confessed to having earlier transported a backpack containing drugs from Cambodia to HCM City, which he delivered to an unknown man.

