Bishop Matthew Kukah By Ibrahim HassanWuyo, Kaduna The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has, again, decried government’s inability to stop killings and banditry, saying the country’s leaders have no blood in their hearts.

The fiery cleric said there was nowhere citizens can be slaughtered in the whole world without the government showing empathy and concern.

He said the continuous barbaric slaughter and murder of people in their innocence suggest that the Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government houses are not evidence of civilisation.

READ ALSO: Kukah asks govs to address religious uprising in North Bishop Kukah said these during his homily at the burial of late Rev Fr. Alphonsus Yasshim Bello at Our Lady of Apostles Catholic Church, Kaduna.

Late Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello, who was kidnapped alongside Rev Fr Joseph Keke, was murdered by bandits on May 21 in Katsina. Read the story HERE.

Kukah said: “Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens in their innocency because they have no blood in their hearts.

“There is nowhere in the whole world where barbarism and killings of humans has been manifested as it is in Nigeria of today.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation? We know who they are, who they believed in and where their inspiration comes from. The government has never declared the kidnappers to be a terrorists group.

“There is no ambiguity about those who are killing our people and why they are doing so and where their inspiration comes from.

“We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. We, as Christians, can only rely on the faithful word of God.

“Is it possible that you have a country where people have sworn with Qur’an and Bible to uphold the principle of governance?

“That they will do everything within their power to protect and defend the integrity of Nigerians and suddenly we are where we are today?”

Special address

On the seeming abdication of duties by leaders, Kukah said: “I think the President and governors should address Nigerians and say, ‘fellow Nigerians, I have sworn that I will not protect you from foreign invaders, kidnappers and being killed.

“‘You are on your own. Your security is in your own hands. Keeping you safe is not our immediate priority. Foreign bandits or anyone can come at will, kill, loot, rape, kidnap and murder you. They can wipe out your communities, destroy your homes, your farmlands, property.

“They can kidnap or murder your children at will. They can rustle your cattle. If they kidnap your children, wives or husbands, we will consider you criminals for negotiating for their release.

“‘We are preparing a law that could see you go to jail for 15 years for this heinous crime against your fatherland’.

“Nigerians should remain steadfast in prayer, God will lead us out of this tragic situation,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

