Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has described Nigerian leaders as heartless for allegedly watching bandits and terrorists turn the country into a killing field.

In his homily during the burial of Fr. Alphosus Bello at Our Lady of Apostles Catholic Church, Kaduna, yesterday, he slammed President Muhammadu Buhari administration for failing to address the country’s security challenges.

Kukah said: “Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens because they have no blood in their hearts.”

Bello was kidnapped, alongside Fr. Joseph Keke, and murdered in Katsina by bandits on May 21, 2021.

“There is nowhere in the whole world that citizens can be slaughtered without the government showing empathy and concern. The continuous barbaric slaughter of our people in their innocence suggests that our beautiful Presidential Villa, National Assembly and government houses are not moving with civilisation.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation? We know who they are, whom they believe in and where their inspiration comes from. But the government has never declared the kidnappers a terrorist group,” he added.

According to Kukah, there is no ambiguity about the killers. “We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. Christians can only rely on the faithful word of God.”

The cleric wondered how leaders, who swore with the Qur’an and Bible to uphold the principle of governance, would leave the country at the mercy of criminals.

He urged them to reverse the vow to: “I have sworn that I will not protect you from foreign invaders, kidnappers and being killed. You are on your own. Your security is in your own hands. Keeping you safe is not our immediate priority. Foreign bandits or anyone can come at will, kill, loot, rape, kidnap and murder you. They can wipe out your communities, destroy your homes and your farmlands.

“They can kidnap or murder your children at will. They can rustle your cattle. If they kidnap your children, wives or husbands, we will consider you criminals for negotiating for their release. We are preparing a law that could see you go to jail for 15 years for this heinous crime against your fatherland.”

Kukah, therefore, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayer, saying that “God will lead us out of this tragic situation.”



Like this: Like Loading...