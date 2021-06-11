A 34-year-old Nigerian man recently separated from his wife attacked her parents’ home in Douglasville, Georgia, killing her and his mother-in-law before taking his own life.

Udoamaka Nwamu, of East Point, Fulton County, took a handgun to his in-laws’ home in Douglasville on Sunday, June 6, where his estranged wife, Kaliyah Nwamu, was staying and fired shots into the front and back of the house on Long Lake Drive.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news release on Thursday, June 10, that the gunshots resulted in multiple 911 calls and deputies were dispatched to the house. Before they arrived, Nwamu forced his way inside the home.

Deputies were met with gunfire from the house and were forced to take cover, while an emergency response team and hostage negotiator were sent to the scene.

“During the course of the negotiations with Udoamaka, a single gunshot was heard,” Pounds said.

The response team then entered the house and found Nwamu dead from what Pounds described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies also found the bodies of Nwamu’s estranged wife, 24-year-old Kaliyah Nwamu, and her mother, 46-year-old Nikita Green.

According to Fox5, the case remains under investigation, Pounds added.

Like this: Like Loading...